Geekie scored a goal on a team-high four shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

After giving the red light a break for a couple contests, Geekie found the back of the net Thursday for the 10th time in 16 games, putting him one back of league leaders Sidney Crosby and Cutter Gauthier in the early stages of the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Geekie set a career high with 33 goals in 77 games in 2024-25, production that came on 22.0 percent shooting, but he's somehow been even more efficient this season with a 27.6 percent mark. The 27-year-old's offense tends to come from in close -- Thursday's tally came when he tapped in a puck that got through Linus Ullmark but bounced off the post into the crease -- so while regression is almost certainly coming for his shooting percentage, it may not bite as hard as expected.