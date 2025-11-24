Geekie scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Geekie solved Yaroslav Askarov midway through the third period, but the Bruins weren't able to tie the game. Over the first three games of this road trip, Geekie has scored five of the Bruins' six goals. The 27-year-old forward has 17 goals -- tied for the league lead with Nathan MacKinnon again -- and six assists over 24 appearances. Geekie has added 65 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-7 rating. The finishing touch is remarkable, but Geekie's also shooting 26.2 percent, which isn't going to last forever.