Geekie scored a power-play goal on one shot while also recording a hit during Tuesday's 5-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

Geekie has shown improvement over each of his first three seasons in Boston, and he appears to be in line for a significant role once again during the 2026-27 campaign. Across 81 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded 39 goals, 29 assists, 110 hits, 34 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging 17:24 of ice time, and it was encouraging to see him score a third-period goal with the man advantage during his preseason debut Tuesday.