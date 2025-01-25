Geekie netted two goals on two shots in a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Saturday.
Geekie scored both goals in the third period, tying the game in the first minute before getting the game-winner 5:44 into the final frame. He has amassed six goals and two assists in his last seven outings, including four tallies during his three-game point streak. Geekie has found the back of the net 15 times while adding 11 assists through 46 appearances this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Six points in last six games•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Nets goal vs. New Jersey•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Two points in SO loss to Sens•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Registers two points Saturday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Pair of points in win•