Geekie (personal) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's home divisional matchup versus Detroit, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Geekie missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Penguins due to the birth of his child, but he won't miss any further game action. The right-shot forward skated on the third line with Alex Steeves and Fraser Minten during Tuesday's morning skate. Geekie will resume his role with the man advantage as well, where he's garnered 12 of his 41 points across 45 appearances (25 goals, 16 helpers) this season.