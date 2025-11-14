Geekie scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Geekie extended his point streak to five games with this two-point effort, and the 27-year-old center continues to be one of the most consistent forwards on the Boston roster. He's recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 12 appearances, tallying 10 goals and four assists, as well as 29 shots and 15 hits, over that span. Geekie is among the NHL leaders in goals, ranking tied for second in the league with his 12 and only trailing Nathan MacKinnon, who has 14 and a league-leading 33 points.