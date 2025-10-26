Geekie scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Geekie's tally at 19:55 of the second period was ultimately enough to send the Avalanche to their first regulation loss this season. The 27-year-old Geekie has been exceptional this week with four goals over his last three games. On the year, he's already at six goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating through 10 appearances. He's shooting 31.6 percent, which is unsustainable, but he shot 22.0 percent in a 33-goal effort over 77 regular-season outings last year. Regression will come, but Geekie will handle a top-line role until the slump hits.