Geekie recorded an empty-net goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Geekie was involved in the build-up of Boston's first goal, courtesy of David Pastrnak with a snap shot midway through the first period, and he'd later close out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute of the contest. Geekie signed a six-year, $33 million contract extension with the Bruins in the offseason, and he should remain a regular on both the first line and the power-play unit. Geekie should have plenty of opportunities to produce on offense as long as he continues to skate alongside Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm.