Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Scores fluky goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geekie scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2.
Geekie's tally came from the neutral zone, with the puck evading Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on what should have been a harmless shot. Those are the kinds of bounces a player who shot 21.5 percent in the regular season can get. Geekie has earned four points over two playoff outings and has a total of seven goals and two assists across his last six games.
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