Geekie tallied the game-tying goal late into Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Geekie's goal arrived with just over a minute to play in Saturday's contest and would send the game to overtime. The 26-year-old forward has 18 goals, 30 points and 107 shots on net in 53 games this season. Geekie has three goals across five games in February and has become a staple on Boston's top line. Skating alongside David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, he has a chance to break the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. With his recent success, Geekie has value in all fantasy formats and serves as a decent streamer in standard leagues.