Geekie scored a goal, took three shots and delivered two hits in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Senators.

Geekie scored the first goal of the game at the 3:06 mark of the first period with a wrister, but the Senators would take control of the game right after that. This was Geekie's seventh goal of the campaign, and he's notched five of them over an ongoing four-game scoring run. During that four-game stretch, Geekie has also racked up 15 shots on goal, seven hits and one blocked shot.