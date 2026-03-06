Geekie scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Geekie had gone two games without a point before his second-period tally. The 27-year-old continues to fill the cage at a high rate, with this one being his career-best 34th goal in just 60 appearances. He's added 22 assists, 139 shots, 94 hits and a minus-6 rating. Geekie needs to more points to set a career high there, and he's got plenty of time to do that -- he could push for 70-plus points by the end of the campaign.