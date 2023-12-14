Geekie scored his third goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring late in the first period by grabbing the rebound on a James van Riemsdyk shot and sweeping it around Vitek Vanecek, but it was all the offense Boston could muster on the night. Geekie has picked up his scoring pace a little since returning from an upper-body injury in late November, and over his last eight games he's delivered two goals and five points. Until he starts seeing consistent top-six minutes though, Geekie will be tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.