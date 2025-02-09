Geekie scored a goal and took three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Geekie found the back of the net in Saturday's second period to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead. The 26-year-old forward raised his season totals to 17 goals, 29 points and 103 shots on net in 52 outings this season. With his 17th tally of the year, Geekie tied his career best in goals that he set last season. He has developed great chemistry with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on Boston's top line and is likely to remain in that role for the rest of the season. Geekie should contend for the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. He is a strong waiver wire add in deep leagues and has some value in standard formats.