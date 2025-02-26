Geekie scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Geekie's potted a goal in four of his last five games, a feat he's achieved on two separate occasions since the start of 2025. This was his first power-play contribution since Jan. 11 versus the Panthers. The 26-year-old is up to a career-high 19 goals while adding 12 assists, 112 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-4 rating through 54 appearances. He's cemented himself in the Bruins' top six, giving him decent fantasy value as a versatile and physical forward.