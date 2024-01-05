Geekie scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.
The three points were a season high for Geekie, continuing a productive stretch that has seen the 25-year-old rack up five goals and 11 points in the last 12 games. He's showing chemistry with David Pastrnak on Boston's top line and is skating on the first power-play unit, and Geekie is headed for a breakout campaign if he can hang onto that assignment.
