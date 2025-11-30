Geekie scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Geekie found the back of the net in the second and third periods, and he remains one of the most consistent forwards in the NHL from a goalscoring perspective. The 27-year-old has eight goals over his last six games and ranks among the league leaders with 20 goals already -- he's tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.