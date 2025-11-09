Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Top-three NHL sniper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geekie had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Geekie scored his 11th goal of the season early in the first period when he fanned on his first shot, recovered the puck and wired it past Anthony Stolarz's outstretched left leg. He has four points (two goals, two assists) on his current three-game point streak. Geekie leads the Bruins in goals and sits second in team scoring with 15 points. The goal pushes him into a tie for third in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Pots 10th goal of season•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Goal streak at six games•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Keeps rolling Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Scoring streak reaches four games•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Scores again Saturday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Lights lamp twice in loss•