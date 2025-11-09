Geekie had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Geekie scored his 11th goal of the season early in the first period when he fanned on his first shot, recovered the puck and wired it past Anthony Stolarz's outstretched left leg. He has four points (two goals, two assists) on his current three-game point streak. Geekie leads the Bruins in goals and sits second in team scoring with 15 points. The goal pushes him into a tie for third in the NHL.