Geekie picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old continues to carry the load as the Bruins' top offensive threat with David Pastrnak (undisclosed) on the shelf. Geekie has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, but remarkably Tuesday's helpers were his first in that stretch -- he has eight goals and 10 points during his surge. On the season, Geekie's already reached 20 goals and is second in the Rocket Richard Trophy race behind Nathan MacKinnon's 22, and he has 28 points in 28 contests.