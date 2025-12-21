Geekie scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Geekie logged his third multi-point effort over the last five games, and he's earned three of his seven points in that span on the power play. The 27-year-old continues to defy expectations, giving the Bruins another reliable scorer to take some pressure off David Pastrnak. Geekie is up to 25 goals, 39 points (12 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances. It's tough to see him staying above a point-per-game pace in the second half of the season, but he'll likely surpass his 33-goal, 57-point campaign from last year even if he slumps a little.