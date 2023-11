Geekie scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

After failing to get on the scoresheet Friday in his return to the ice following a six-game absence due to an upper body injury, Geekie got his legs under him and produced his first multi-point performance of the season. The 25-year-old has two goals and five points in 14 games on the season, and he's unlikely to pick up his scoring pace without a consistent top-six role.