Geekie produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

The 26-year-old continues to supply solid shifts on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Geekie has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and over the last 20 games he's collected nine goals and 16 points with 43 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating.