Foligno notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Foligno set up Craig Smith's first-period tally that gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead. With helpers in consecutive contests, Foligno is finding his touch on offense during the Bruins' road trip. The 35-year-old forward is up to six goals, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 30 PIM, 92 hits and a plus-10 rating through 39 games. He remains firmly in a third-line role.