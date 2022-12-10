Foligno scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Foligno tied the game at 3-3 at 14:31 of the third period, but the Bruins couldn't keep it that way long enough to get to overtime. The tally snapped his six-game goal drought, and it was his first point in four December outings. The 35-year-old winger has been a solid depth scorer this year with 14 points (five on the power play), 34 shots, 56 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 26 contests.