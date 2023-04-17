Foligno (lower body) is considered a "strong possibility" to play in Monday's Game 1 matchup with Florida according to coach Jim Montgomery, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Foligno has been practicing in a fourth-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit, so his return to action does appear to be imminent. If the veteran does get back into the lineup for Game 1, it will likely come at the expense of both A.J. Greer and Jakub Lauko, though the team is reportedly dealing with some illness that could shuffle up the lines.