Foligno was waived by the Bruins, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Foligno struggled in his first year with Boston logging just 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 64 games with 164 hits. If he clears waivers, which seems likely with his $3.8 million cap hit, the 34-year-old veteran should begin the year in AHL Providence.