Bruins' Nick Foligno: First goal in six games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Foligno scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Saturday.
It was a nice snipe from the right post off a no-look pass from behind the net late in the second period. It was Foligno's first goal and point in six games.
