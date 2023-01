Foligno posted an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Foligno went five games without a point after his two-point outing versus the Jets on Dec. 22. He made a slick pass to set up Trent Frederic's second goal in a span of 34 seconds in the third period. The 35-year-old Foligno has six goals, 11 helpers, 43 shots on net, 91 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 38 contests this season, mainly in a third-line role.