Foligno scored a goal in Boston's 3-2 victory over Edmonton on Monday.

Foligno found the back of the net at 15:06 of the first period to put Boston up 2-1. It was his 10th goal and 26th point in 59 contests in 2022-23. Foligno was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games, but before that he had a stretch of two goals and five points over four contests from Feb. 11-18.