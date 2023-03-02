site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Nick Foligno: Placed on injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Foligno suffered the injury Tuesday in Calgary. The 35-year-old has 10 goals and 16 assists with 147 hits in 60 games this season.
