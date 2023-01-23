Foligno recorded a goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over San Jose.
Foligno extended the Bruins' lead to 3-0 in the second period, deflecting a Hampus Lindholm shot past James Reimer. It was Foligno's first goal in 13 games and just his fourth point since Dec. 23. The 35-year-old forward is up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 46 games this season.
