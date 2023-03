Foligno is unlikely to return to Tuesday's game versus the Flames after suffering a lower-body injury.

Foligno needed some assistance to get to the bench following a heavy hit from Nikita Zadorov in the second period. The 35-year-old Foligno is a tough customer, so it's likely something noticeable for him to sit out even a period. More information on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Sabres.