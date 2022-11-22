Foligno overcame a morning-stake incident to score a goal during Monday's 5-3 win over the host Lightning.

Foligno didn't let a bad morning interfere with his night job. The 35-year-old left winger took an errand puck to his mouth during Monday's morning skate, but there was little question Foligno would dress for the highly anticipated matchup. Following up on Pavel Zacha's second-period shot, Foligno poked in a power-play marker just before Victor Hedman's clearing attempt. The goal was Foligno's first in 13 appearances and sparked the Bruins' commanding three-goal second period. Foligno, who delivered a team-high five hits Monday, has registered at least one point in three-straight outings.