Foligno notched two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger added three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger as he continues to carve out a consistent role with the Bruins. Foligno is up to three goals and seven points through 11 games -- a huge turnaround from 2021-22, when he managed only two goals and 13 points in 64 contests.