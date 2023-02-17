Foligno posted two assists and was a plus-2 rating in the Bruins' 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

The third star of the game, Foligno helped chip in offensively with primary assists on Derek Forbort's goal in the second period and Trent Frederic's goal in the third period. This performance gives Foligno points in two of his last three games after only posting four points in 14 games in January. The former Blue Jacket should continue to see ice time in a bottom-six role as well as on the top power-play unit.