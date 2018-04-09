Holden finished up the 2017-18 regular season with four goals and 17 points in 73 games.

After being acquired by the Bruins from the Rangers as the NHL trade deadline approached, Holden logged a goal and five points in 18 games, while helping his new team weather back line injuries. Heading into the playoffs Holden slots in as Boston's No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, but he'd be the first player to gain ice time in the event of an injury to one of the team's regular blueliners. Looking down the road, Holden is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent upon the completion of the current campaign and it's unclear how committed the Bruins will be to keeping Holden around, with some talented youngsters moving up the ranks in the team's organization.