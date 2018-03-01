Bruins' Nick Holden: Set for debut with B's
Holden will make his Bruins debut Thursday, when the Bruins play host to the Penguins.
Holden missed four straight games following his trade from the Rangers on Feb. 20. A skilled two-way defenseman, he's projected to assume a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit on the right side of rookie sensation Charlie McAvoy. With 107 points (35 goals, 72 assists) over 356 career contests between the Blue Jackets, Avalanche and Rangers, Holden isn't exactly a game changer in the fantasy realm, but a serviceable option nonetheless.
More News
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Will sit out Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Timetable for Boston debut TBD•
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Traded to Boston•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Offense way down from last season•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Chips in rare multi-point effort•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Late turnover leads to winning goal against•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...