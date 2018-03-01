Holden will make his Bruins debut Thursday, when the Bruins play host to the Penguins.

Holden missed four straight games following his trade from the Rangers on Feb. 20. A skilled two-way defenseman, he's projected to assume a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit on the right side of rookie sensation Charlie McAvoy. With 107 points (35 goals, 72 assists) over 356 career contests between the Blue Jackets, Avalanche and Rangers, Holden isn't exactly a game changer in the fantasy realm, but a serviceable option nonetheless.