Bruins' Nick Holden: Timetable for Boston debut TBD
Holden, who was acquired from the Rangers on Tuesday, is not a sure bet to debut with the Bruins on Sunday, when the team squares off against the Sabres in Buffalo.
"It's gonna be a day-to-day, game-to-game decision," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "No word on tomorrow. Let's get through tonight and see what we've got. He will get in there eventually. But I don't want to pinpoint." Holden is a quality two-way defenseman who established a career-high 34 points for the Rangers in 80 games last season (12 in 55 this year). As an added bonus, he routinely posts 100-plus hits over a given campaign. Of course, the amount of ice time he ultimately receives will help determine just how excited we should be about him from a fantasy standpoint.
