Holden was traded to the Bruins on Tuesday in exchange for Rob O'Gara and a 2018 third-round pick.

It was no secret that the Bruins were in the market for some blue line depth heading into the stretch run and they apparently got their man in Holden. The 30-year-old's production this season has been a bit of a disappointment, but the 2016-17 campaign that saw him record 34 points and a plus-13 rating serves as an excellent reminder that he can be an effective force in the right role. In Boston, that role will likely be on the third defensive pairing, as the team's top four is already quite secure, so he figures to be a better option for real life purposes rather than in the fantasy realm.