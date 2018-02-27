Holden (not injury related) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't want to rush Holden into the lineup after he was traded to the Bruins from the Rangers a week ago. Holden doesn't light up the scoresheet -- three goals and 12 points in 55 games this season -- but he's dished out 114 hits in that span to mark his fifth straight season with over 100 checks.