Ritchie finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

After a quiet Bruins debut, the trade deadline acquisition left a mark in his second game with his new club. Ritchie's ninth goal of the season gave his team a 3-1 lead in the second period, and he added an assist on David Pastrnak's tally in the third. The power forward's game should fit well in Boston, but don't expect productive scoring efforts like this one to become the norm, though a change of scenery away from the low-scoring Ducks is a positive for fantasy owners relying on Ritchie in deeper formats.