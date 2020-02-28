Bruins' Nick Ritchie: Big impact in second Boston game
Ritchie finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
After a quiet Bruins debut, the trade deadline acquisition left a mark in his second game with his new club. Ritchie's ninth goal of the season gave his team a 3-1 lead in the second period, and he added an assist on David Pastrnak's tally in the third. The power forward's game should fit well in Boston, but don't expect productive scoring efforts like this one to become the norm, though a change of scenery away from the low-scoring Ducks is a positive for fantasy owners relying on Ritchie in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.