Ritchie scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Ritchie opened the scoring 9:08 into the second period, sneaking a one-timer just inside the near post from the right faceoff circle. It was Ritchie's 14th goal of the season, matching the career high he established as a sophomore in 2016-17 with Anaheim.