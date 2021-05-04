Ritchie scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
Ritchie opened the scoring 9:08 into the second period, sneaking a one-timer just inside the near post from the right faceoff circle. It was Ritchie's 14th goal of the season, matching the career high he established as a sophomore in 2016-17 with Anaheim.
