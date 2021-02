Ritchie registered a goal and tied for the team lead with six shots in a 1-0 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Ritchie scored the game's only goal midway through the second period when he drove wide in the Rangers' zone and slipped a backhander past Igor Shesterkin from along the goal line. It was Ritchie's fifth goal of the year, but his first in the month of February. The 25-year-old, in his first full season with the Bruins, is enjoying a productive start with 10 points in 13 games.