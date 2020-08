Ritchie will be a game-time call in Game 5 versus the Lightning on Monday due to an undisclosed issue, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

After missing the final three contests of the series versus Carolina, Ritchie grabbed one goal, five shots and 17 hits in four games against the Lightning. With Chris Wagner (undisclosed) unavailable, the Bruins could be forced to dig into the depths of their squad, including Jack Studnicka and Anders Bjork.