Ritchie scored a goal on three shots and provided three hits Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Ritchie opened the scoring just 3:14 into the game when he jammed home a loose puck during a goalmouth scramble. It was the first goal of the postseason for the 24-year-old, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Anaheim. Ritchie saw just 12:12 of ice time in his bottom-six role and isn't counted upon to contribute offensively.