Ritchie picked up a goal on two shots in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Ritchie joined a rush late and tucked a short-side shot past Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead 6:01 into the third period. It was Ritchie's 11th goal of the year but first in the last 13 games, a dry spell that began when the calendar flipped to April.