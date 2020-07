Ritchie was not on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie went pointless in his previous five outings while averaging 12:28 of ice time. Assuming the team gets David Pastrnak (undisclosed) and Ondrej Kase (undisclosed) back in time for the club's Aug. 2 clash with the Flyers, Ritchie could struggle to secure a spot in the lineup over Joakim Nordstrom or Chris Wagner.