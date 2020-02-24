The Bruins have acquired Ritchie from Anaheim in exchange for Danton Heinen, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder gives the Bruins some added size up front and seems likely to work in a bottom-six role for Boston out of the gate. Prior to Monday's trade, Ritchie logged eight goals and 19 points in 41 games for the Ducks.