Ritchie recorded an assist and four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Ritchie, who logged 18:33 worth of ice time (including 4:28 on the power play), now has four goals and eight points in nine games to date. Though not the Bruins' swiftest skater, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has provided the team with a big-bodied net front presence that has led to Ritchie notching four goals and six points in man-advantage situations. After making a modest impact last season once he was acquired from the Ducks last February, Ritchie is off to a nice start this season, which has been a big boost to Boston's forward corps, which has dealt with injuries to several key players out of the gate.