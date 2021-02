Ritchie scored a power-play goal and supplied an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Ritchie set up the go-ahead goal by David Pastrnak in the second period. Later in the frame, Ritchie tallied the Bruins' sixth goal of the game and the third in a span of 1:39 to take full control of the contest. The 25-year-old winger has impressed in a second-line role with six scores, 13 points, 37 shots on net and 23 hits through 16 games.